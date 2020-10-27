Hrithik Roshan Drops Heartwarming Comment on Suzzane Khan's Birthday Look Post on Instagram

Designer Sussanne Khan rang in her 42nd birthday on October 26. The entrepreneur celebrated the special day at home with her family.

To mark the occasion, Sussanne took to social media and penned a lengthy note of gratitude. Along with the message, she shared a pretty picture of herself. Sussanne looks absolutely delightful in the photo which shows her dressed in a yellow summery outfit. The beautiful dress belongs to her fashion label she co-owns with Bipasha Basu and Malaika Arora. Sussanne paired matching chunky earrings to complete her look.

In her note, she wrote, “Thank you dear Life for giving me the best of chances, the best of grace, the best of guidance and most importantly the best of humans that surround me with their love.This birthday I have the most grateful heart for all that the universe has blessed me with (sic.).”

Many of her close friends and colleagues appeared in the comments section to compliment on the diva turning 42. The best reaction came from actor Hrithik Roshan who took no time to express his admiration for his ex-wife’s dolled-up look. He first left a comment saying, “Love it (sic.)” In a follow up comment he wished Sussanne a happy birthday.

Sussanne’s sister, Farah also dropped an endearing reply to the birthday girl’s post. Priety Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Tiger Shroff, among others also responded to the post.

Hrithik and Sussanne split 14 years after marriage. The former couple’s blissful married life came to an end in 2014. They are blessed with two sons – Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Even after divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne have maintained an amiable equation and continue to co-parent their children. During the nationwide lockdown, Sussanne temporarily moved to Hrithik’s residence as she did not want to be away from her kids during the tough period.

Meanwhile, Hrithik had two films released last year – Super 30 and War. He will be directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan in the forthcoming instalment of Krrish.