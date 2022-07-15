Hrithik Roshan Enjoys Jazz Music with Saba Azad in London, Sussanne Khan Calls Them 'Cute'; See Pics

Bollywood lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have jetted off to London to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. On Thursday evening, Saba Azad shared a sneak peek of their romantic date at a Jazz club. Going by the post, it seems that the rumoured couple had a gala evening together.

In the latest post shared by Saba Azad, she gave fans a quick glimpse of their visit to Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London. While a white t-shirt paired with beige comfy trousers completed Azad’S off-duty look, Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, donned a black t-shirt and paired it with a matching jacket, denim jeans, and a cowboy hat.

In one photo, Hrithik keeps Saba close as they pose for a selfie together. Another one features them enjoying the jazz performance together. Meanwhile, one more photo reveals the duo posing outside the premises of the club. The new photos are a testimony that the bond between the lovebirds is growing stronger. Azad, while sharing the new pictures wrote, “Where the jazz cats at??”

Take a look at it below:

As soon as the new pictures surfaced online, it ignited social media. Not only fans but even Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan was seen cheering for the rumoured couple in the comment section of the post. Khan complimented Hrithik and Azad by calling them “cute” In addition to this, red hearts and fire emoticons flooded the comment section of the post.

It was in 2000 when Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Bangalore. After being married for about 14 years, the couple called it quits and filed for divorce in 2013, which was finalized by the court in November 2014.

The ex-couple has always maintained that they separated amicably via mutual decision. Hrihtik and Sussanne share two kids, Hrehaan who was born in 2006, and Hridhaan who they welcomed in 2008. After the mutual separation, the ex-couple seems to have moved on in their lives. While Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad, Khan is apparently in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.