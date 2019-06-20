Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Hrithik Roshan's Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Defends Him, Says 'Sunaina is an Unfortunate Situation'

Sunaina Roshan has alleged that her family, including her brother Hrithik Roshan, has been extremely unkind to her in recent times. She even tweeted that she supported Kangana Ranaut in the infamous Hrithik-Kangana war.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 8:49 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan's Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Defends Him, Says 'Sunaina is an Unfortunate Situation'
Image courtesy: Instagram
A day after Hrithik Roshan's cousin Eshaan Roshan came out in his support in the Sunaina Roshan case, the actor's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has defended him by asking people to respect a family's "tough period".

Sunaina has alleged that her family, including her brother Hrithik, has been extremely unkind to her in recent times. She even tweeted that she supported Kangana Ranaut in the infamous Hrithik-Kangana war, that has been going on for over three years now.

Now, Sussanne has issued a statement on her official Instagram regarding the matter. In her statement, she wrote, "As a part of my experience with all concerned and in my life span of being a part of this close knit family, I know Sunaina, to be an extremely loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation. Sunaina's father is undergoing a major health crisis. Her mother is herself vulnerable to say the least. Please respect a family's tough periods, each family goes through such times. I needed to say this as someone who has been a part of this family for long."

Kangana's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel Wednesday alleged that Sunaina's family had been physically assaulting her because she was in love with a Muslim man from Delhi. She even claimed that Sunaina had been asking Kangana for help in the matter.

Meanwhile, Hrithik's cousin Eshaan slammed Kangana and her sister Rangoli in a series of tweets. He wrote, "It’s sad to see how people can stoop this low as to use a vulnerable period of the family for their own ends. Even if there is a family crisis, Didi has the law and order machinery of this country for her."

In another tweet, attacking Kangana and Rangoli, he further added, "Why are these sisters obsessed with this family? My bade papa is undergoing a health crisis, Didi is vulnerable. It’s a very sensitive period for our family. I request these people to be sensitive and not act as vultures."

