Hrithik Roshan Feeds Deepika Padukone Cake at Party, Ashoke Pandit-Richa Chadha Clash Over CAA
A cute video of Hrithik Roshan feeding Deepika Padukone cake has surfaced online. Ashoke Pandit and Richa Chadha engaged in a war of words on Twitter. Find out more in today's entertainment news wrap.
Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan recently attended a house party hosted by Rohini Iyer. Pictures of them together caught their fans' attention, who were bummed that the two haven't worked in a film yet. Comments on social media demanded that the two be cast together in a movie pronto. It seems the stars themselves got ample time to bond at the party. A new video of the two actors from the party has surfaced online, which shows Hrithik feeding Deepika chocolate cake.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to reply to a tweet by director Vivek Agnihotri. While replying to him, Pandit named Anurag Kashyap, Mahesh Bhatt, Anubhav Sinha, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Swara Bhasker, Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha. A war of words ensued between Richa Chadha and Ashoke Pandit over the Citizenship Amendment Act, after the actress shot back at him on Twitter.
Rumours have been flying high about Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's affair ever since the two appeared together at the Bachchan Diwali party. They were also seen together at a special screening of Tara's recent release, Marjaavaan, adding further fuel to the fire. However, while all these were mere whispers, the couple has finally made their relationship Instagram official.
On Tuesday morning, actor Sushant Singh tweeted that his long stint with STAR Bharat's Savdhaan India has come to an end. "And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended," Sushant wrote. His tweet came just a couple of hours after he participated in a protest in Mumbai to express support for students of the Jamia Millia Islamia.
Radhika Apte believes the #MeToo movement just came and went in Bollywood with many things in the industry still remaining unchanged. The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India last year with women calling out actors, filmmakers, comedians, authors and journalists.
-
