Hrithik Roshan 'Flattered' to be Named Sexiest Asian Male of the Decade

Hrithik Roshan has been voted the Sexiest Asian Male of the Decade by an online poll conducted by the UK based Eastern Eye magazine. The actor came in first on the Annual Sexiest Asian male list as well.

Pop singer Zayn Malik, Ali Zafar, Vivian Dsena, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Prabhas were other celebrities ranked accordingly in the Sexiest Asian Male of the Decade category. Bollywood actor and 2017 winner Shahid Kapoor came in at second place, with television actor Vivian Dsena ranking third, screen action hero Tiger Shroff making his debut in the top 10 at No. 4 and British Asian popstar Zayn Malik completing the top 5 for 2019.

Talking about his win, Hrithik told PTI, "I would like to thank everyone who feels so and has voted for me; I am flattered. Just a person's looks are not relevant in the larger scheme of things. I don't judge people by the way they look. Similarly, I don't judge myself either by the way I look." He stressed that he did not see it as an achievement.

Furthermore, he added, "What is attractive in a person is his/her story, journey and the way that person has dealt with situations in his/her own life. Looking a certain way for my characters is just a part of my job, which takes a lot of effort and hard work."

Hrithik Roshan also had a great run at the box office in 2019. He first appeared as Maths wiz and tutor Anand Kumar in his biopic Super 30. The film earned ₹208.93 crores worldwide. He then went on to appear in the action thriller War with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film went on to become the highest grossers of 2019, earning ₹474.79 crores worldwide.

