Hrithik Roshan Gets Cosy With Saba Azad in Mushy Pics on Birthday; Latter Says 'It's Ro Day'

Saba Azad has penned a sweet birthday wish for Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Saba, who has been dating Hrithik for about a year, shared a series of unseen photos of the couple on the actor’s 49th birthday on her Instagram account and dedicated a heartwarming note to him.

In one of the pictures, Hrithik cutely holds Saba close as they strike a mushy pose for the camera. Sharing the pics, Saba wrote, “It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curios, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”. You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways. The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast, favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned."

Meanwhile, after dating each other for over a year now, Hrithik and Saba are reportedly planning to take their relationship to the next level. As per a new report in BollywoodLife, Hrithik is planning to take the plunge “once again" and his family cannot be happier as they feel Saba is just “the perfect choice" for him.

The report further suggests that Hrithik and Saba are in an “extremely great space" and their families have “happily" and “wholeheartedly" accepted their relationship along with Hrithik’s kids. However, the couple is “no rush" and might come at a tentative date that is by the end of this year as Hrithik and Saba both are currently busy with prior work commitments, according to the report.

