Hrithik Roshan's GF Saba Azad Sends Birthday Wishes To Her Former Beau Imaad Shah, Calls Him Her 'Best Friend'

Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend and actress Saba Azad is celebrating her former boyfriend Imaad Shah’s birthday today i.e on September 20. The Rocket Boys actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning and dropped a series of goofy and unseen pictures with Imaad. In one of the clicks, the former couple can be seen posing in front of a yellow and blue painted wall. In another photo, they can be seen posing in a carnival. One of the pictures also featured them performing on a stage.

In the caption, Saba addressed Imaad as her ‘best friend’ and penned down an adorable note. “Happy birthday to the maddest boi – my best friend, partner in band and plan, cat co-parent and all round toppest human I know – thank godge you were borned immo!! Thank godge!! Pls live forever ‍♀️ @imaadshahmadboy,” she wrote.

Actor Imaad Shah, son of Naseeruddin Shah, was earlier dating Saba Azad. Reportedly, the two actors moved in together in 2013 but parted ways in 2020. Saba is now dating Hrithik Roshan. They made their relationship official by appearing together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration earlier this year. Since then, they have never shied away from expressing their love toward one another in public. They are often snapped together at the airport or on dinner dates.

In July, IndiaToday.in reported that Hrithik and Saba are not in hurry to tie the knot. The news portal cited a source who claimed that the couple is ‘figuring out if they want to get married. “Saba and Hrithik are in no rush to get married. They take it each day as it comes. They are enjoying their time together right now. They are figuring out if they want to get married,” the source claimed.

