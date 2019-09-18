Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hrithik Roshan Gives Back to Tiger Shroff's Krrish Meme by Sporting Flying Jatt T-shirt

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have declared a 'War' against each other. And now it has gone beyond social media, as they have taken it upon streets to troll each other.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan Gives Back to Tiger Shroff's Krrish Meme by Sporting Flying Jatt T-shirt
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have declared a 'War' against each other. And now it has gone beyond social media, as they have taken it upon streets to troll each other.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have declared war against each other. Their war began with tweets like, "You’ll need your team to console you when this war is won." "The countdown to your defeat has started, @iHrithik! #TeamTiger ready to celebrate our win?" And now it has gone beyond social media, as they have taken it upon streets to troll each other.

As the promotions of their upcoming film War has begun, on Tuesday, Tiger was spotted wearing a quirky black T-shirt with Hrithik's onscreen superhero avatar, Krrish. The t-shirt had Hrithik's face with Krrish mask and it read, "Hiding your fear behind a mask?"

Giving it back to him, Hrithik on Wednesday was seen posing for the paparazzi wearing Tiger's onscreen superhero avatar t-shirt, Flying Jatt, with a similar quirky quote which read, "Flying Away from this war already."

However, in real life, Tiger is a huge Hrithik fan and at multiple occasions has publically spoken about his love and respect for the actor. Tiger's father Jackie Shroff too recently took to Twitter, sharing an anecdote recalling the time when Hrithik assisted on the set of his 1993 starrer King Uncle, which was directed by Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik's job was to look after little Tiger back then.

War is an action film that brings Tiger and Hrithik together for the first time. The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers. The film will let fans witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping stunt sequences as they try to outdo each other as action heroes.

Fans of the two stars are looking forward to watching these stars lock horns on screen in some action sequences, as well as perform a face-off on the dance floor.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film also stars Vaani Kapoor and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

