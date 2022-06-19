Hrithik Roshan Gives Shout-out to Rumoured GF Saba Azad For Her New Song: 'This Is Beautiful'

Singer-actress Saba Azad recently released her new song ‘I Hear Your Voice’ and shared a video of the same on her Instagram profile. Saba’s rumoured boyfriend and actor Hrithik Roshan was one of the first people to give a shout-out to her for the song.

Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Hrithik Roshan wrote: “This is beautiful.” He accompanied the post with a heart emoji. Hrithik Roshan reportedly began dating Saba earlier this year. Saba is often pictured with Hrithik Roshan’s family.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad recently walked the red carpet together for the first time since their romance rumours surfaced online, marking their first official appearance as a couple. The couple arrived hand-in-hand for Karan Johar’s birthday bash that took place at YRF Studios in Mumbai on May 25.

Hrithik and Saba, who have been painting the town red with their social media PDA, didn’t shy away from posing together for the paparazzi at the event and making their romance official in a way. Saba dazzled in a black cut-out dress, while Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit. The couple sent netizens into a tizzy with their first red carpet appearance. One user wrote, “I love them.” Another one commented, “They’re so happy together, that’s what a relationship entails, love and companionship.”

The reports of Hrithik and Saba dating each other have been making headlines for quite some time now. It all started after they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date. Later, Saba Azad was also seen spending time with his family.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.