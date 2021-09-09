Hrithik Roshan Gives Shout-out to Sussanne Khan for Her New Project; See Her Reply

Hrithik Roshan has congratulated his ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan for her new project. Hrithik took to his Instagram account to share a picture of Sussanne and gave a shout-out to her for the new feat.

Sharing Sussanne’s photo, Hrithik wrote, “Woah! Congratulations Sussanne Khan for launching this dazzling collection in colab with Chelini Firenzi at the Super Salone 21! What a beautiful blend of concepts and cultures happening for the first time! Historic! India Calling… Hand in hand with Italy." Sussanne thanked Hrithik Roshan in the comment section and wrote: “Thank you, thank you, thank you so much," alongside a series of hug emojis.

Last year, Hrithik shared on Instagram how Sussanne agreed to temporarily move in with him at his house with kids during the lockdown. Sharing the photo of Sussanne chilling in his home, he penned an emotional note too, calling her supportive and understanding in the journey of co-parenting.

Hrithik and Sussane tied the knot in the year 2000 and became proud parents of the elder son Hrehaan in 2006 and Hridhaan in 2008. However, they divorced in the year 2014 after being 14 years into marriage. Even after separation, the couple has continued their cordial relationship and been co-parenting their kids. They have been spotted together vacationing with their kids in the past.

On the work front, Hrithik will reportedly play the lead in an Indian adaptation of the popular English series “The Night Manager". He will play an Indian version of the Jonathan Pine character, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre. Hrithik Roshan, along with Deepika Padukone, is set to star in Siddharth Anand’s patriotic-action-drama Fighter. The film is scheduled to release on September 30, 2022, and would mark the third collaboration between Roshan and Anand, after Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 Yash Raj Films blockbuster War.

