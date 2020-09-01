Hrithik Roshan Gives a Glimpse of His Family's Ganpati Visarjan Celebrations with Suzanne Khan and Others

Hrithik Roshan showed how he bid adieu to Lord Ganpati this year with a video he shared on social media. In the clip, Hrithik and his family are seen performing the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan. They all join together to sing the Ganesh aarti before bidding Bappa adieu this year at home.

Later, the Roshans gather for the visarjan. Hrithik is holding the Ganpati idol before he immerses it in a bucket. The clip ends with the family indulging in prayers to their beloved Ganpati Bappa as they bid him adieu affectionately in an eco-friendly manner.

Any family get together on a festival makes way for fond memories of the past and that's the emotion Hrithik summed up in his caption. "Ganpati festival always brings back my childhood. Perhaps all our festivals are centered around making the child in us feel comforted, united, surrounded by friends and family showering love upon you for no specific reason. Atleast that's what it always was about for me. More than religion, it was about love. Ganpati especially has to be my dearest of them all. Haha as a child I really felt that he listened to me. Still do.

#GanpatiBappaMorya."

The Roshan fam-jam video features Hrithik's family – sister Sunaina Roshan and their parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their kids, Hrehaan and Hridaan are also seen in the clip.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi conclude with the immersion of the deity every year. The festival is usually marked with pomp and show.

Many other Bollywood celebrities opted for an eco-friendly immersion at home in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Actor Vivek Oberoi Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and others with family bade the Lord adieu in an eco-friendly manner.