Hrithik Roshan Goes on Hike with Zayed Khan and Kids

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan loves spending time with his family and friends. The actor is often seen sharing pictures with his children Hridhaan and Hrehaan. On Tuesday, Hrithik took to his Instagram account to share a photo featuring himself with Hridhaan, Hrehaan and his ex-brother-in-law actor Zayed Khan.

The snap was from an excursion in which the entire happy clan was seen posing in the middle of a jungle. All of them seemed pretty excited and having fun during the hike.

While sharing the post, the actor wrote that walking in bumpy places or uneven surfaces is making his heart smile. The same image was also shared by Zayed.

On the eve of Republic Day, Zayed wished his online family via Instagram story.

Hrithik also extended his greeting on the occasion of Republic Day by sharing a short clip featuring children who have received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021.

One of the hottest actors in the Bollywood, Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand's War, along with Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The movie also starred Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka.

The actor will be next seen in Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. The project will also star Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The film is set to be released on September 30, 2022. This will be the first time when Hrithik and Deepika will share the screen space. Hrithik also has his father Rakesh Roshan's superhero film Krrish 4 in his kitty.

On the other hand, Zayedwas last seen in a television show Haasil. However, his last Bollywood movie was Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene. The actor has been absent from the film industry for a long time.

Hrithik had parted ways with ex-wife Sussanne Khan in the year 2014. However, the duo has remained good friends till date.