Hrithik Roshan Had Tested Covid Positive Just Before Ex-wife Sussane Khan, Says Report

The new Omicron variant of Coronavirus has hit the country heavily since last month. The new, heavily mutated variant has become the most dominant strain in many of the states as the numbers of people reporting positive have surged across the country.

In the past few weeks, many Bollywood celebrities have tested positive. Among those was interior designer and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussane Khan.

Just a day before Hrithik’s birthday, Sussane posted a mirror selfie and wrote, “After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one (sic)."

But not only Sussanne, it is also heard that the Krrish actor had also tested positive. According to a report by ETimes, the actor was feeling unwell and decided to quarantine himself at his new, swanky flat which he purchased at Mumbai’s Versova Link Road.

The source also reveals that the actor has recovered and is feeling much better now. His test came negative four days ago, apparently on the same day as his birthday on January 10.

Meanwhile, Sussanne is still positive. Yesterday, she put out a post, which read, “Omicron day 3… kicks day 2’s butt. Thank you god.”

On the work front, Hrithik is currently working on the Vikram Vedha remake. The first look of the actor was revealed by the makers of the film on his birthday which took the Internet by storm.

Apart from Vikram Vedha, the actor will also be seen in Fighter along with Deepika Padukone and the fourth instalment of Krrish.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.