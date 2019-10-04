Hrithik Roshan Happy About War’s Massive Opening, Says ‘Few Milestones are Left’

War created history at the Indian box office as it officially dethroned Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan to become the biggest opener of all time. Released on Gandhi Jayanti, War amassed Rs 53.35 crore on its opening day, smashing the opening record of Rs 52 crore that Thugs of Hindostan set last year.

The film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, is a high-octane action thriller that is receiving praise for its breath-taking action scenes.

Reacting to the massive opening of the film, Hrithik said, "It's a milestone. But as I've been taught very well-- 'do not count the chickens before they all hatch, a few of them have hatched and a few milestones are left.' So, I'm really happy as it's absolutely incredible but the real celebration of this film has actually been its journey and the experience of working with the War team. Today, I feel relieved and a little of love and warmth and I feel connected to the audience."

War marks the reunion between Hrithik and director Siddharth Anand after 2014’s Bang Bang. Calling War success a "new experience" for him, Siddharth said, "I'm not on Twitter but the reactions that I'm getting from people are unprecedented. It's a new thing for me because I make commercial films and such movies usually get mixed response not just in India but around the world. Michael Bay (Transformers) who is one of the biggest directors in Hollywood also get mixed reactions for his films but they do amazing business at the box office. But here, even the reactions to the film (War) are good so it's a new feeling for me."

Tiger, who has forever been a lovelorn admirer of Hrithik, termed the film as a "blessing" wherein he got the opportunity to work with his mentor.

"I'm really happy because it's happened for the first time in the history. So, I'm extremely blessed to be a part of this film. I never had any expectation in mind. The most challenging part for me to be a part of this movie was that I was starring alongside Hrithik Roshan so I had to give my best in front of him," Tiger said.

The film also holds a special place in Vaani's heart as it marks her first blockbuster in her career which started six years ago.

"I'm overjoyed. It's such a beautiful film that Siddharth has made. You have Hrithik and Tiger together. I think I couldn't have asked for a better film. I'm relieved and excited about the fact that people have given it so much love. I'm already shooting for Shamshera so that's also been going really well."

