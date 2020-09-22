Hrithik Roshan Helps e-Rickshaw Driver's Son in Realising Dance Dream

Hrithik Roshan has been urging fans to be kind and helpful to each other amid the coronavirus spread and the actor knows how to follow his own advice.

It has come to light that Hrithik has financially helped out an aspiring ballet dancer so that the person may travel abroad to join a professional learning institute to further explore his artistic side and make a career in performing arts.

A report in Mumbai Mirror says that 20-year-old Kamal Singh, whose father drives an e-rickshaw, was selected for a one-year long training programme at the prestigious National Ballet School in London. However, monetary restrictions were proving to be a hurdle for Kamal and his family. Since Hrithik is a dancer himself and knows the reputation of the dance school in London for which Kamal was shortlisted, he came forward and transferred some money into the family's bank account. Hrithik did not want Kamal to lose out on this opportunity of a lifetime due to shortage of funds.

Hrithik had also helped background dancers earlier amid the pandemic by transferring money directly into their accounts and now he helps a young man realise his dream.

On the work front, Hrithik has confirmed that he will be featuring in Krrish 4, which will be helmed by his father, director Rakesh Roshan. He is also said to be venturing into the digital space soon, reportedly with an action film.