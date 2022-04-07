Hrithik Roshan Holds Saba Azad Close As He Poses With Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni; See Pics

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were Bollywood’s favourite couple for several years. The two got married in 2000 and have two sons together. But the actor and designer decided to call it quits in 2014. Despite the divorce, the two continue to remain close friends and are often spotted together. Recently, they were clicked partying together in Goa with their respective partners.

Sussanne on Thursday took to Instagram to share an inside glimpse of their party. She posted a video which featured a bunch of pics of Sussanne with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan. In the video, we can also see Hrithik holding his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad close as he poses for a group pic with Sussanne and Arslan. They all look happy in the photos.

Sharing the video, Sussanne wrote, “The most precious blessing of Life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girls dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts… Thank you for always being there for me with all your might… I Love you all… full power ahead."

While both the couples haven’t officially confirmed their romance, Hrithik and Saba seemed to have made their relationship Insta official with their recent exchange on social media. Moreover, in an interview with Bombay Times, Pooja Bedi appeared to confirm Hrithik-Saba and Sussanne-Arslan’s relationships.

“Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. You feel glad to leave behind what was wonderful but wasn’t working anymore. Everyone must find meaningful and purposeful relationships at different phases of their lives. I’m delighted both Hrithik and Sussanne maintain so much respect and support between them and that both have found love again,” Pooja said.

