Hrithik Roshan 'Hurt' About Media Giving Attention to Kangana Ranaut's 'Lies'

Hrithik Roshan, who is currently basking in the success of his last venture Super 30, has had to deal with a very ugly spat with his Krishh 3 co-star Kangana Ranaut. The latter had publicly said that the two were in a relationship during the shoot of Krishh 3. However, Hrithik has categorically denied these allegations several times, and even sent her a legal notice, after Ranaut attacked him on television.

At a recent event attended by the actor, he took a question about Kangana Ranaut. Hrithik, who usually does not talk much about the spat, said that the media attention given to her hurt him. "What hurt me was that media gave attention to the audacity with which that certain person was indulging in lying and deceit," Hrithik said.

The spat got messier in recent times when Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel spoke about Hrithik's sister Sunaina and said that she was being abused by her father. Sunaina also voiced her support for Kangana, in a series of tweets.

On the work front, 2019 seems to be Hritik's year as he will next be appearing in the highly anticipated action-thriller War. Produced by Yash Raj Films, War will see Hrithik battling it out with Tiger Shroff. The former plays an ex-soldier Kabir who has gone rogue, and the latter plays Khalid, who is sent to kill his teacher.

War also stars Vaani Kapoor, who has been seen in an uber-cool avatar, in both the trailer and the new song Ghungroo Toot Gaye.

Take a look:

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War will release on October 2, 2019.

