Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 Trailer Makes Maths Genius Anand Kumar Emotional

The film is based on the real-life struggle of Anand Kumar, the founder of Super 30, an educational programme for training underprivileged students for IIT-JEE.

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 8:04 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 Trailer Makes Maths Genius Anand Kumar Emotional
The trailer of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 met with largely positive reviews, with fans and the film industry praising his never-seen-before desi avatar. One man whose opinion really counts is that of educationalist Anand Kumar, on whom the film is based. And it seems Hrithik has nothing to worry about there.

The founder of Super 30, an educational programme for training underprivileged students for IIT-JEE in Patna, has praised the trailer of the film, sharing a picture of him watching it with his family. The mathematician tweeted that his family got emotional after watching his struggle brought to life on screen by the Kaabil actor. Anand said watching Hrithik impersonating him felt as if he was watching himself on screen.

He said the trailer reminded him of his days of struggle, and said he was grateful to the film's team.

The film shows Anand's journey as the founder of the educational programme which enables 30 meritorious students from impoverished backgrounds to get into the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology. The programme is famed for its success rate.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films (which was dissolved after director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harrassment), Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi. The film will hit the theatres on July 12.

