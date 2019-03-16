LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Hrithik Roshan In Talks for a Web Series To be Directed by Kabir Khan: Report

Hrithik Roshan is reportedly in talks to venture into the digital space with a web series to be directed by Kabir Khan.

News18.com

Updated:March 16, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan In Talks for a Web Series To be Directed by Kabir Khan: Report
Many A-list Bollywood actors are now venturing into the digital space. Recently, Akshay Kumar announced that he will soon be seen in a show that will be aired on Amazon Prime Video. Last year, Saif Ali Khan forayed into the web space with Sacred Games, while Shah Rukh Khan is producing a digital series. He is likely to act in another show, too.

Hrithik Roshan will soon be joining the club, if reports are to be believed, with a show by Kabir Khan. A source told DNA, “Hrithik has been approached for a show that will be directed by Kabir Khan. The project was earlier supposed to be made into a feature film. He has liked the idea and asked the team to develop it further. He will take a call once the script is ready.”

Currently, Hrithik and Kabir are busy with their respective films. While the former has Super 30 and Yash Raj Films’ next with Tiger Shroff lined up, the latter will soon begin shooting ’83, on India's first cricket World Cup win, with Ranveer Singh.

In the past, there has been speculation about Hrithik teaming up with the Tubelight director. “Though nothing materialised then, Hrithik and Kabir have been in touch. The discussions for the web series are on, but nothing has been locked as of now," the source added.

Kabir's Roar of The Lion, a multilingual documentary drama web series starring MS Dhoni in the lead, will be streaming on Hotstar soon. It is based on the fairy tale moment of Chennai Super Kings as it made a comeback return to 2018 edition of the IPL after serving a two-year ban for allegedly involving in 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

