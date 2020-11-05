Hrithik Roshan in Talks to Play Spy in Hollywood Thriller: Report

Actor Hrithik Roshan is reportedly in talks to join a Hollywood thriller as the parallel lead. The actor had joined American talent management company Gersh Agency for international representation eight months ago.

A source quoted in Mid-day said, "As is customary in Los Angeles, Hrithik's team was given details of his role in the movie and the scenes that he had to tape. He sent his audition to the studio two weeks ago. The discussion is at a nascent stage. If all goes well, the actor will kick off the project after completing the shoot of Krrish 4."

The publication also reached out to the actor's spokesperson who refused to divulge any information about the news. "We have no information about this," the publication quoted his spokesperson as saying.

On the work front, Hrithik had two films released last year – Super 30 and War. Vikas Behl's Super 30 was the biopic of Mathematics genius Anand Kumar. War, directed by Siddharth Anand, was an action thriller. The film became the highest grossing film of 2019.

Hrithik will be next seen in Krishh 4, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. The project was delayed due to the veteran filmmaker's cancer diagnosis in 2018. The makers were set to begin filming in early 2020 but the production was also affected by the coronavirus pandemic.