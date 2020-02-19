Hrithik Roshan is All Praise for Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn Responds with Sweet Post

Hrithik Roshan recently took to Twitter to shower praise on Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor said that he recently watched the historical action-drama film and was blown away by it. Hrithik also praised Tanhaji cast Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Neha Sharma, who played pivotal roles in the film.

“Just watched #Tanhaji what an incredible movie . Best action ever. @ajaydevgn and Kajol take a bow ! Saif is just brilliant. Entire cast/crew needs an applause for this massive effort! @Officialneha u were superb. What a film,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ajay even responded to Hrithik's praise as he thanked him for his shout out to team Tanhaji.

Thank you Hrithik for your appreciation. All of us at ADFF were passionately involved with Tanhaji. I’m glad you enjoyed it 🙏 https://t.co/E60vutuytf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 19, 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut is the story of Maratha hero Tanhaji Malusare, essayed by Ajay, who was a trusted confidante and lieutenant of Chhatrapati Shivaji (Sharad Kelkar). The story showed his battle against the Mughal commander Udaybhan Rathod, played by Saif. Kajol, on the other hand, played Tanhaji's wife Savitribai Malusare.

The film was made tax-free in many states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and soon became a huge blockbuster hit. It is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2020, with a total collection of around Rs 275 crore domestically and counting.

Tanhaji is also Ajay's 100th film. The actor is also the producer of the project.

