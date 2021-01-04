Hrithik Roshan is Back to Sets, Treats Fans to New Look

Hrithik Roshan resumed work recently after several months of forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. He kick-started 2021 by marking his return to the sets and announced it with an Instagram post. The actor shared a new selfie flaunting a new look, which has created a storm on social media. Embarking on a new venture, he gave a glimpse of it with a stunning mirror selfie. The intriguing photo is leaving his fans excited about the actor’s forthcoming project.

In the picture, Hrithik is seen wearing a black t-shirt which he paired up with a leather blue jacket. He looks dapper showing off his messy hairdo as he poses in front of the mirror with a rough and intense look. Hrithik is pulling off the new salt and pepper look comprising a well-trimmed beard with panache. He is yet to officially reveal the details of his next project. The close-up mirror selfie was captioned as, "Back on set (sic.)"

Earlier, Hrithik welcomed the new year with a special video. He decided to show off his drone using skills in the clip shared on Instagram. He also captured selfies using the drone. The snippets show Hrithik chilling with some friends around a picturesque landscape. Hrithik also credited his close friend, actor Kunal Kapoor in the credits. The caption reads, “Entering 2021 with new skills.”

Hrithik will be shooting his next with his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan. He will reportedly essay quadruple roles in Krrish 4. He was last seen in the action film War, alongside Tiger Shroff. Hrithik had another release in 2019, titled Super 30. According to reports, Hrithik is gearing to make his web series debut soon, however nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

He ringed in the New Year with his friends and family. A snippet also showed the actor partying with Mika Singh and his orchestra.