1-min read

Super 30: Hrithik Roshan Is Lost In His Character as He Sells Papad on the Streets of Jaipur

Hrithik, who has completed the first leg of the shoot in Varanasi, has transformed himself completely in order to fit the role of Anand Kumar for the biopic Super 30.

News18.com

Updated:February 21, 2018, 10:44 AM IST
Super 30: Hrithik Roshan Is Lost In His Character as He Sells Papad on the Streets of Jaipur
Image: Instagram/Hrithik Roshan
After Kaabil, Hrithik Roshan is all set for a biopic on Patna mathematician Anand Kumar, titled Super 30. The actor's look from the film has been doing rounds on social media for quite some time and has got everybody eager to see Hrithik portray the hardships of Anand's life on screen.

The actor is currently shooting in Jaipur from the film and a few photos from the sets are going viral on social media. The photos see Hrithik selling papad on the streets of Jaipur in a cycle.

Credit: @hrithik roshan fan club

Credit: @hrithik roshan fan club

Hrithik, who has completed the first leg of the shoot in Varanasi, has transformed himself completely in order to fit the role of Anand Kumar.

Credit: @hrithik roshan fan club
The mathematician's acclaimed Super 30 venture, in which he coaches a batch of 30 engineering aspirants from poor families free of cost every year, has sent 450 candidates to prestigious technical institutes across the country in the last 15 years including IITs.

Credit: @hrithik roshan fan club

In an interview given to PTI, Anand has shown his elation on Hrithik essaying his life on a big film. He had said, "I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to see the first look wherein Hrithik sports a rugged, bearded look. I had been told that at present the shooting was being done of my college days. I took out an old photograph of mine, of the time when I was studying at Patna University. I found the resemblance to be uncanny.”

Directed by Vikas Bahl the film is expected to release later this year.

| Edited by: Sameeksha
