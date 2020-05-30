MOVIES

Hrithik Roshan Is 'Proud' Of Cousin Pashmina Ahead Of Her Bollywood Debut

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina is all set to make her Bollywood debut, and Hrithik has a few encouraging words for the newcomer.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 8:38 PM IST
Actor Hrithik Roshan's first cousin Pashmina is all set to make her Bollywood debut, and the superstar had a few encouraging words for the newcomer on Friday. Pashmina is the daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan, who is Hrithik's uncle.

"So proud of you Pashmina.You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth lights up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic, but most times I thank god for giving you to our family," Hrithik wrote.

Hrithik finds himself lucky to have Pashmina in his life.

"We are lucky to have you and I'm sure the world is going to feel the same way about you very soon. It's not because you are the funniest person I know , or because you have an intellect beyond your age, or because you are so good looking , but because of your vulnerability that you allow to radiate without judging it that makes you who you are ! Films or not , you are a STAR! And I love you," he added.








View this post on Instagram


So proud of you Pashmina. You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth lights up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic, but most times I thank god for giving you to our family . We are lucky to have you and I’m sure the world is going to feel the same way about you very soon. It’s not because you are the funniest person I know , or because you have an intellect beyond your age, or because you are so good looking , but because of your vulnerability that you allow to radiate without judging it that makes you who you are ! Films or not , you are a STAR ! And I love you .❤️ . Stay amazing @pashminaroshan


A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on




 

Pashmina enters films with theatre experience. She had worked in a production of The Importance Of Being Earnest by Jeff Goldberg.

