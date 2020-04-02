MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Hrithik Roshan Is Trying New Things To Keep Kids Engaged During Coronavirus Lockdown

Hrithik Roshan with his kids

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan says he is ensuring his children understand the isolation rules, while trying to find news ways to keep them engaged during the lockdown.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 5:52 PM IST
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan says he is ensuring his children understand the isolation rules, while trying to find news ways to keep them engaged during the lockdown.

"While making sure my kids are adhering to all isolation rules and getting a deep understanding of the situation and responsibilities, I'm also trying many new things to keep them engaged during this lockdown," Hrithik said. The actor is excited about the launch of Disney Plus (Disney+) in India, and is looking forward to the Disney+ Hotstar Red Carpet premiere on Thursday with "The Lion King".

Hrithik shares two sons -- Hrehaan and Hridhaan -- with former wife Sussanne Khan.

The actor is excited about the launch of Disney Plus (Disney+) in India, and is looking forward to the Disney+ Hotstar Red Carpet premiere on Thursday with The Lion King.

"Honestly ‘Lion King' couldn't have come at a better time. The three of us are blocking our seats on the couch to catch the special red carpet premiere of ‘Lion King'. I'm looking forward to spending more quality time with my kids, while interacting with folks online – it's going to be fun," he added.

The special event will be an interactive experience where users will be able to watch the grand premiere of "The Lion King" (in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) along with their favourite celebrities -- Hrithik, Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Duggabatti, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet and Dulquer Salman.

Talking about the premiere, Tiger said, "As a child, ‘Lion King' was my go-to movie - I would often picture my father as Mufasa and I was Simba… In a time of lockdown, I hope people find inspiration and joy in little moments of the movie."

To this, Shraddha added, "‘Lion King' has been amongst my favorites and I cannot wait to watch the movie on with the rest of India. I'm also waiting to hear Mufasa's life lessons in Shah Rukh Khan's voice and what makes it even better is getting to watch it virtually with my fans while practising social distancing at home."

