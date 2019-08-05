Hrithik Roshan: It's Sad My Equation With Sussanne is Looked Upon As Rare

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were one of Bollywood’s favourite couples until they announced their split in 2013. The two may have parted ways after their divorce in 2014 but that has not affected their bond and mutual respect towards each other.

In fact, more often than not, the estranged couple is seen spending quality time together with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and has never let their separation come in the way of bringing up their children.

“It’s sad that my equation with Sussanne is looked upon as rare when it should be common practice to strive towards peace and happiness, especially for our children,” Hrithik told DNA when asked about him and Sussanne setting goals in how to be amicably together with the children even after a divorce.

“Even now, some people ask me why I am so good to my ex, and I explain to them that as a father, I am bringing up two men, and they need to know that their mother is loved and respected. They need to learn that two people can be separated but still stand united as a family,” Hrithik added.

Hrithik is currently basking in the success of Super 30. In the film, Hrithik plays the role of Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar, who coaches students from economically weaker sections for the entrance exams of the IITs. The film also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

