Hrithik Roshan: It's Sad My Equation With Sussanne is Looked Upon As Rare
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may have parted ways after their divorce in 2014 but that has not affected their bond and mutual respect towards each other.
Photo via Instagram/suzkr
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were one of Bollywood’s favourite couples until they announced their split in 2013. The two may have parted ways after their divorce in 2014 but that has not affected their bond and mutual respect towards each other.
In fact, more often than not, the estranged couple is seen spending quality time together with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and has never let their separation come in the way of bringing up their children.
“It’s sad that my equation with Sussanne is looked upon as rare when it should be common practice to strive towards peace and happiness, especially for our children,” Hrithik told DNA when asked about him and Sussanne setting goals in how to be amicably together with the children even after a divorce.
“Even now, some people ask me why I am so good to my ex, and I explain to them that as a father, I am bringing up two men, and they need to know that their mother is loved and respected. They need to learn that two people can be separated but still stand united as a family,” Hrithik added.
Hrithik is currently basking in the success of Super 30. In the film, Hrithik plays the role of Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar, who coaches students from economically weaker sections for the entrance exams of the IITs. The film also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ferrari Lawyers Threaten to Sue Fashion Designer For ‘Distasteful’ Instagram Posts
- Jab They Met, an Auto-rickshaw Driver Offered Imtiaz Ali a Free Ride in Mumbai Rains
- This Mumbai Woman Used Sign Language on Video Call, Netizens Said ‘Thank You Technology’
- Kapil Sharma Reveals His First Paycheck Was for Rs 1500 At a Printing Mill
- Suzuki Jimny Test Drive Review - The Kid With Big Ambitions