John Abraham is currently the buzz of the town, all thanks to his spectacular action sequences and acting in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Fans were left in awe of his on-screen presence and lean physique. Recently, a social media user chanced upon a blast from the past that appears to be from John's school days. A childhood class photo has surfaced online and it features John Abraham in school uniform posing for the camera. But that's not the only special thing about the throwback photo. The frame also features Bollywood's Greek God - Hrithik Roshan. Yes, the duo were classmates.

Hrithik Roshan and John Abharam used to study in the same class at Bombay Scottish School. Their massive transformation from their childhood photo to now is just amazing. The photo captures their innocence as a kid, and now they are the greatest action heroes of Bollywood. The photo was shared by an unverified account on Twitter.

The Twitter user shared the photo and found a Pathaan connection. He captioned it, “Hrithik and John were classmates at Bombay Scottish School. The Kabir and Jim partnership goes back a long way then”.

Check out the photo here-

Hrithik and John were classmates at Bombay Scottish School. The Kabir and Jim partnership goes back a long way then..#Pathaan pic.twitter.com/rmkJWAovmR— Hipster (@Hipsterrrific) January 30, 2023

For the unversed, in the movie War, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Kabir, and in Pathaan, John plays the role of antagonist- Jim.

About Hrithik Roshan, he is busy shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. For the first time, he has been paired with Deepika Padukone on the silver screen and fans are ecstatic. The movie is India’s first aerial action film. Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in important roles. The movie is slated to release in January 2024. He also has War 2 and Krrish 4 in his kitty.

Meanwhile, John Abraham is riding high on the success of his movie, Pathaan. He essayed the villain of the movie- Jim, an ex-RAW officer who lost his family and holds a bitter grudge against his team. He ends up going rogue and soon leads a terrorist group. The actor showcased stellar acting chops and actions skills that heightened the experience of the movie for cinema-goers.

