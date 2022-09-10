Hrithik Roshan Lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, Calls It ‘Absolutely Incredibe’; Karan Johar Is All Hearts

Hrithik Roshan is all praises for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer film Brahmastra. The Vikram Vedha star attended the movie’s screening yesterday with his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. The actor is mighty impressed with the fantasy action-adventure film, so much so that he wants to watch the movie again. On Saturday, the Koi Mil Gaya actor took to Twitter to laud the film and revealed the factors that he loved about the much-talked-about movie.

Hrithik tweeted, “The film student in me needs to watch BHRAMASTRA again! The action, the grading, the BGM , the VFX, the sound design uff … Absolutely incredible work !! Too good. Thoroughly enjoyed this one. My congrats to the team!”

The actor was so excited to write about the movie that he even missed a letter in between the title of the film and made a correction. “Brahmastra*,” added Hrithik.

Soon after the actor posted his view on the film, and how much he is in awe of Brahmastra, scores of his fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the movie too.

First among them was one of the film’s producers Karan Johar. He replied to Hrithik’s tweet and wrote, “Dugu,” while adding several heart emoticons.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>The film student in me needs to watch BHRAMASTRA again! The action, the grading, the BGM , the VFX, the sound design uff … Absolutely incredible work !! Too good. Thoroughly enjoyed this one. My congrats to the team !</p>— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) <a href=”https://twitter.com/iHrithik/status/1568522896087355392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”eu” dir=”ltr”>Dugu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ <a href=”https://t.co/kRLvOQoZhV”>https://t.co/kRLvOQoZhV</a></p>— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) <a href=”https://twitter.com/karanjohar/status/1568532842958946307?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Speaking of Brahmastra, the Ayan Mukerji diretorial has opened with an impressive box office collection. Karan Johar on Saturday tweeted that Brahmastra has recorded an impressive Rs 75 crore day 1 box office collection worldwide. The jaw-dropping opening day collection has finally broken Bollywood’s long dry spell at the box office. The film is said to have collected in the range of Rs 34 crores to Rs 35 crores net on its opening day domestically, according to trade analyst Komal Nahta.

Director Ayan Mukerji also expressed his gratitude to the audience for watching the film in cinemas. “A Big Thank You to Everyone Everywhere who has gone to the Cinemas to experience Brahmastra, keeping our movie-going culture, vibrant and dynamic. Looking forward to the next few days.”

