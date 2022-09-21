Hrithik Roshan Leaves Saba Azad Swooning Over His 'Cute’ Monochrome Picture

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad go on to make headlines for several reasons. Be it their social media banter or being spotted together, the duo never fails to give major couple goals. Not only this, the Saba often hails Hrithik by dropping flirtatious comments on the latter’s Instagram space. Once again, Saba is in awe of Hrithik Roshan’s stunning photoshoot picture which he recently uploaded on his Instagram handle.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik Rohan shared an oh-so-handsome picture of him that has taken the internet by storm. In the monochrome picture, the actor is seen staring at the camera with an intense expression. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote, “I was in a sunshine state of mind, but @avigowariker decided to shoot me grey Portrait by @avigowariker”. As soon as Hrithik Roshan shared the post online, Saba Azad was quick enough to leave a comment for her ‘cute’ beau. She commented, “you is cute 🙂 ok bye”. Take a look at the post below.

Seems like it is not just Saba Azad who found the post cute, as the post garnered several comments from the actor’s fans and followers. Some of the users were all hearts, while some commented on how stunning the photo is. One of the users wrote, “you looking so hot, rockstar”, while another user, “handsome hunk”.

Hrithik and Saba’s Instagram banter

This is not the first time that the duo is seen commenting on each other’s posts. Prior to this post, Saba Azad dropped a series of pictures in which she looked absolutely stunning. And as soon as the actress shared the post online, Hrithik left a sweet comment on the post calling her ‘timeless’. Take a look at the post below.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. The film is being helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri and is said to be a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Vikram Vedha is set to release on September 30, 2022. Saba, on the other hand, was recently seen in the web series Rocket Boys.

