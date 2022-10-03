Hrithik Roshan Lets Go of Vedha After 'Terrific Journey' As He Reveals His 'Secret Pact'

Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Vikram Vedha. Released on September 30, the film gained majorly positive reviews from all including critics and the audience. However, it’s time for the actor to let go of Vedha.

On Monday morning, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which he can be seen cutting off a black thread from his wrist. Dressed in a black t-shirt and blue pajamas, the actor can be seen sitting in what looks like his gym. He cuts the thread and smiles at the camera. In the caption, Hrithik talked about how a red (or sometimes black) mauli has been a part of his acting journey right from the beginning. He revealed whether it was Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000) or War (2019), he has always used a mauli as a ‘secret pact’ of commitment of himself.

“Time to let go. I don’t know exactly when I started doing this. Or even why. But I realized today that I’ve secretly done this for every character that terrified me. Mostly it’s a red mauli ( kabir wore that) and sometimes it’s a black thread. Can’t even remember when I started this. Was it kaho na pyaar hai ? Or koi mil gaya or much later? ( Wil have to go back and check my wrists or neck in those films ) cause it’s never planned. Vedha got it at dress rehearsals n became it. Kabir got it at the War mahurat pooja and I made it a part of him. I think I do it cause it physically anchors the commitment I make to myself before I begin. A secret pact between me and myself,” Hrithik’s caption read.

The Vikram Vedha actor further added how he tried to cut that mauli after the shooting of his film was over but could not do it. He concluded by saying that Vedha was a ‘terrific journey’ and that he will always be thankful to the film’s directors Pushkar and Gayatri for providing him with such an opportunity.

“The ritual of cutting it is always confusing. For Vedha I tried once my shoot got over but couldn’t, then when my dub got over, but again couldn’t. And then I finally did when the question I ask myself had a satisfactory answer “Did I give this everything I had?” “Can I do more ?” – it’s a question that scares me, drives me, n keeps me searching for more. Vedha has been a terrific journey. Thru him I learnt to be. At peace with my failings. Unafraid and unapologetic. I will always be grateful to my directors and writers Pushkar and Gayatri for creating this opportunity,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, talking about Vikram Vedha, the film collected Rs 10.58 crore on its opening day and Rs 12.51 crore on Saturday. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, it also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here