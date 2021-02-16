Hrithik Roshan Looks Back at His 'Difficult' Film Jodhaa Akbar

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan shared memories of his 2008 blockbuster Jodhaa Akbar that cast him as Akbar. He described the film as difficult.

"Memories .#JodhaaAkbar. Man this movie was difficult. I was sh*t scared when Ashutosh Gowarikar offered it to me. Couldn't understand how he could see someone like me commanding 10,000 soldiers. But then that's what a director does. He envisions what you can't. And that's the reason I did the film," Hrithik wrote on Instagram.

He had posted the note along with a few glimpses from the film, which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Instagram on the occasion of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's birthday on Monday evening.

"And what I learnt was that to do strong things , you don't need to be strong in the beginning! In fact the decision of wanting to be strong comes before. And it means having to choose that which is beyond your ability at the time of choosing. Trusting that the experience itself will do the rest. The challenge then itself creates the stronger you. It's Magic. Try it," he added.

The historical drama Jodhaa Akbar also features Sonu Sood, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Ila Arun. The film is set in the 16th century, and centers on the romance between the Mughal Emperor Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar and the Rajput Princess Jodhaa Bai.