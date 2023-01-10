Hrithik Roshan Looks Back at His Journey, 'Biggest Learning' And Mental Health on 49th Birthday

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan turns a year older today. He enjoys a massive fan following and has cemented himself as one of the finest actors of today. He delivered one of the best performances of 2022 with ‘Vikram Vedha’ and is now all set to leave audiences enthralled with ‘Fighter’, India’s first aerial action entertainer.

When asked if birthdays still excite him, he shared with Hindustan Times, “I used to see it as a fun day but then somewhere along the way it started becoming a chore, a duty, must celebrate, must party…. Birthdays came with a slight sense of discomfort. But today, I see it as an opportunity to spend time doing things that would fulfil me. I may still do the exact same things, but now it’s out of my own desire and sense of fulfillment rather than a self-imposed mandate.”

When asked about his biggest learning in the past 49 years, the actor said, “That peace is not high up there at the top of pyramid that we hope to reach someday after all the work is done…. work at the end of the day is work. It is, in fact, the base and foundation of every thing and every action in every moment. We need to start at peace. The very state of being at the beginning should be peace.”

Reflecting on his professional outing, Hrithik shared that he has only done films that he actually wanted to and has never sacrificed a great script. This motivation and wisdom pours into the actor’s personal life too, as he now looks at his birthday as an opportunity to spend time doing the things that fulfill him.

Earlier in a conversation, the actor opened up about having bad mental health after filming War. He shared, “It wasn’t the transformation, that part is hard work which I enjoy, it was the heady approach to the movie right till the release. I wasn’t ready for a film like War, where the characters Kabir and Khalid were supposed to go head to head in an all out action movie. I just wasn’t ready. Doing films like Super 30 and Kaabil had made me lazy I guess. I literally broke parts of me trying to achieve the vision of Kabir in my head. And when the applause and incredible success came, it failed to fill me up”.

Read all the Latest Movies News here