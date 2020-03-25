Hrithik Roshan Makes Fervent Appeal to Fans Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Watch Video

During the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been sharing glimpses from him life on social media since government advisories have urged people to stay indoors to stay safe and stop the spread of the deadly Covid-19 infection.

Recently, Hrithik also participated in the clapping initiative in Mumbai which was a part of the 'Janata Curfew' in India on March 22. Now, in a fresh video, Hrithik urges people to practice social distancing and also chalks out other safety measures to be undertaken during the coronavirus spread.

Hrithik says, "Friends, today we are going through a difficult phase in our lives. Coronavirus is spreading fast and now we cannot set our face against this disease, the truth and the conditions. We have to face it and there are a few steps that can be taken that can stop the spread the coronavirus pandemic. The first step is to keep yourself and your hands clean. Please wash your hands with soap every hour. This is an easy way to stop the pandemic, so please do it."

He further adds, "The second step is social distancing. Maintain distance of at least six feet between yourselves. This is not the time to meet and greet your friends and family. This is not the time to go to parties. Please hear me out. If you want to stay in touch, use phone calls and video calls and please do. This time is very critical and if we let it slip by I don't know what will happen. So please listen to me. Lets be responsible and fight this virus together. Lets take care of each other. We are in this together. My love to all."

Meanwhile, from March 25, India will observe a state of complete lockdown nationwide to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

