Hrithik Roshan Makes His Fans Go Weak in Knees With His Shirtless Throwback Pics, Gf Saba Azad Reacts

Hrithik Roshan is known as the Greek God of Bollywood and there is a reason behind it. The actor can mesmerize his fans and make them go weak in the knees with almost any look he sports. Now imagine the actor going shirtless and running while he flaunts his perfect physique! On Thursday evening, Hrithik took to his social media handle to give a glimpse of his toned body as he shared a couple of throwback pictures. In the photos where he has ditched his shirt, he can be seen running with his trainer to get in shape for his upcoming film Fighter.

Captioning the photos, the actor wrote, “@krisgethin are you ready ? HeheI’m not Got to get back #fighter mode#throwback.” As soon as he shared the photos, the actor’s fans flooded the comment section with encouraging words. Most of them were gushing over him. One comment read, “If this is where the transformation begins, I can’t imagine what the end result will be. #beast” while another read, “Chal kya raha hai bhagwan.”

Take a look at the post:

His rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, too, took to the comment section to hype up Hrithik. She wrote, “Yes you is you was born ready!! Go ninja!! ” Saba and Hrithik are said to be dating for quite some time now. Rumours of the two being together started doing the rounds after thy were spotted walking hand-in-hand after a visit to a restaurant. They have almost made their relationship official by appearing together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration.

For Fighter, the actor will be paired with Deepika Padukone for the first time. The film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.

