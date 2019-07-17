Hrithik Roshan Meets Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, which is based on the life of Anand Kumar, the founder of the Super 30 programme, has been made tax-free by the Bihar government. The actor met Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar on Tuesday to thank him for the gesture.

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society. Tuesday being Guru Poornima, Hrithik also went to Patna to meet Anand Kumar, the man who he has played with passion on screen to bring forth his life's struggle in ensuring that underprivileged students get a fair chance at IIT entrance.

The actor posted about his two meetings on Twitter, saying that the meeting with the deputy CM was inspirational.

After meeting Anand, the 45-year-old actor said he considered the mathematician his teacher and even sought his blessings on the day Guru Poornima. Despite Hrithik facing criticism for being cast as Anand, the educationist has always stood by the actor and the film.

आज गुरु पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर, एक बात दोहराना चाहूँगा, ज्ञान बांटने से और बढ़ता है । आनंद जी और उनके जैसे सभी गुरुओं को मेरा नमन @teacheranand pic.twitter.com/iLEl1qms8O — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 16, 2019

Anand is known for his Super 30 initiative where he coaches 30 underprivileged students for IIT JEE. He has a brilliant track record with the students and even pays for their expenses during the coaching. Sharing pictures with Hrithik, Anand tweeted, "The pious land of Gautam Buddh, Mahavir and Chanakya welcomes you Hrithikji today on Guru Purnima. #super30."

Super 30 opened to mixed reviews last Friday, but the film has had a decent box office run in its first week. After earning Rs 50 crores in 3 days, Super 30 has managed to stay steady at the box office on its first weekday as well. Monday's trends showed promise, as the film collected almost Rs 7 crore, bringing its four-day total to Rs 57.68 crore.

