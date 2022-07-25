CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#DroupadiMurmu#ParthaChatterjee#IndvsWI
Home » News » Movies » Hrithik Roshan Motivates His Son Hridhaan, Gives Him a Pep Talk For Bungee Jumping; Watch
1-MIN READ

Hrithik Roshan Motivates His Son Hridhaan, Gives Him a Pep Talk For Bungee Jumping; Watch

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 25, 2022, 14:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Hrithik Roshan drops a video with his two sons and proves why he is the best dad (Photo: Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan drops a video with his two sons and proves why he is the best dad (Photo: Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha which is slated to hit the big screens on September 30 this year.

Hrithik Roshan leaves no stone unturned when it comes to parenting his kids. The actor is a doting father to his two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. He has often shared his memorable moments with his children on social media. This time, the War actor walked down memory lane and shared a video of Hridhaan overcoming his fear as he motivated him.

Recently, the actor shared a throwback video of himself and his kids on social media from the days when they all went bungee jumping. In the video, Hridhaan is seen gearing up for his turn but looks nervous. Hrithik, who also recorded the video, motivates him and can be heard saying, “When you are scared of something you end up loving it.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hrithik is currently gearing up for Vikram Vedha which is slated to hit the big screens on September 30. The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in key roles. Apart from this, Hrithik will also be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 25, 2022, 14:02 IST
last updated:July 25, 2022, 14:03 IST