Hrithik Roshan Motivates His Son Hridhaan, Gives Him a Pep Talk For Bungee Jumping; Watch

Hrithik Roshan leaves no stone unturned when it comes to parenting his kids. The actor is a doting father to his two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. He has often shared his memorable moments with his children on social media. This time, the War actor walked down memory lane and shared a video of Hridhaan overcoming his fear as he motivated him.

Recently, the actor shared a throwback video of himself and his kids on social media from the days when they all went bungee jumping. In the video, Hridhaan is seen gearing up for his turn but looks nervous. Hrithik, who also recorded the video, motivates him and can be heard saying, “When you are scared of something you end up loving it.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hrithik is currently gearing up for Vikram Vedha which is slated to hit the big screens on September 30. The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in key roles. Apart from this, Hrithik will also be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.

