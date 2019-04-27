Hrithik Roshan: My Biggest Challenge Has Been to Ensure That I Never Give Up
Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for his next film with actors Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/Hrithik Roshan
Talking about his journey of recovery, he told Mid-Day, "I have faced various challenges over the years, whether it was being a physically weak child or the multiple injuries that I have sustained during film shoots. However, my biggest challenge has been to ensure that I never give up."
Interestingly, Roshan has now made himself fit enough to work out twice a day—cardio in the mornings and weight and functional training in the evenings. On his exercise regimen, he said, "I'm not a doctor or a physiotherapist, so I train by exploring and listening to my body. The primal movements of the HRX workout help in improving strength and agility. When I tried doing the painful movement at a slow pace, I realised that my pain was almost negligent. With these slow movement exercises, I could lift more and my pain-free range improved eventually."
View this post on Instagram
Transformation journey Day 2. . Owing to too many injuries over the years I’ve adopted ZMR’s ( zero momentum reps). It helped my rehab along with gaining strength so much so that it’s now become a part of the HRX workout module at Cult.fit 1 rep could equal 1 minute. .n yeah that’s 10 pounds. (Gotto start somewhere right ?). . . And at the end your supposed to say faaaaaa....aaaa! ( a rule is a rule what can i say) . . PS: this used to be so much easier 20 years ago) . #NoPainNoGain #Hrx #onemorerep #createyourself #bethebestversionofyourself #therearenoshortcuts #doitforyou #workonyourself #pushboundries #keepgoing
However, Roshan says more than looking good, he uses his body as a tool to help him play his characters to the best of his capacity. "As an actor, I can't retain a uniform physicality. Imbibing the physical aspects of a character is as important as understanding the emotional aspects. I turned skinny to play Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya (2003), and put on weight for Super 30 and Guzaarish (2010). I enjoy the process of getting into characters," he said.
View this post on Instagram
You’ll never get there . That place u wanna reach so bad. U won’t ever get there. But don’t stop trying u fool. That’s the fun. . . And I guess the rule has changed from “faaa” to “fudge”. . . ZMR. 30lbs. 2.10min. 6 reps #ZMR #patience #Resilience #NoPainNoGain #Hrx #onemorerep #createyourself #bethebestversionofyourself #therearenoshortcuts #doitforyou #workonyourself #pushboundries #keepgoing
View this post on Instagram
1st september 2018. . Behind the scenes. . Rehabilitating and re conditioning my body has taken almost 10 months now. And I’m still in the process. . Torn right ankle ligaments and a sprained left plus a thorasic slip disc. As if one wasn’t enough. . My coordination was incredibly messed up. I’d say jump and my body wouldn’t listen. Couldn’t load the feet or my spine. Needless to say i was losing muscle mass and gaining unwanted weight by the day. Couldn’t do any cardio or weights. Only thing I could control so as to not fall off the grid completely was my diet. Not eating the stuff I liked frustrated me further. . I’v been sharing a few clips here from that journey. ZmR’s with light weights, band work plus whole lot of other techniques I discovered. The most important being writing down each day’s progress. I’d aim to do 1 more than yesterday. . I hope it helps those who are currently in pain or injured. My rehab and conditioning has been frustratingly slow, after 3 months of a lot of effort and very little results, i was plagued with self doubt and a part of me wanted to quit. . But there is magic in consistency. . Trust it. And keep going. . All the best! . @swapneelhazare @kuldeepshashi #keepgoing #bethebestversionofyourself #nevergiveup #keepdiscovering #keepcreating #onelife
View this post on Instagram
September 2018. . . No treadmill ? Broken ankle ? Cant do cardio ? Can’t fly ? . . Bullshit. . . When your focus is on results and not on excuses , you will always find a way. . . Here’s my no treadmill, no excuses, broken ankle cardio. 10 sets of 100 reps. . . आवश्यकता से ही आविष्कार का जनम होता है। . (you can’t fly but you can try😉) . #thereisalwaysaway #makeitfun #onelife #adventurer #beanexplorer #createyourself #keepgoing
