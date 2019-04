Hrithik Roshan: My Biggest Challenge Has Been to Ensure That I Never Give Up

Hrithik Roshan has been inspiring his 15.5 million Instagram followers with his work-out videos for a while now. Despite dealing with a thoracic slipped disc and a ligament tear in his right ankle since the last eight months, the 45-year-old actor hasn’t quit exercising and has found his way back to being fit.Talking about his journey of recovery, he told Mid-Day , "I have faced various challenges over the years, whether it was being a physically weak child or the multiple injuries that I have sustained during film shoots. However, my biggest challenge has been to ensure that I never give up."Interestingly, Roshan has now made himself fit enough to work out twice a day—cardio in the mornings and weight and functional training in the evenings. On his exercise regimen, he said, "I'm not a doctor or a physiotherapist, so I train by exploring and listening to my body. The primal movements of the HRX workout help in improving strength and agility. When I tried doing the painful movement at a slow pace, I realised that my pain was almost negligent. With these slow movement exercises, I could lift more and my pain-free range improved eventually."However, Roshan says more than looking good, he uses his body as a tool to help him play his characters to the best of his capacity. "As an actor, I can't retain a uniform physicality. Imbibing the physical aspects of a character is as important as understanding the emotional aspects. I turned skinny to play Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya (2003), and put on weight for Super 30 and Guzaarish (2010). I enjoy the process of getting into characters," he said.On the professional front, he is currently shooting for his next film with actors Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.