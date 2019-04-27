Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

Hrithik Roshan: My Biggest Challenge Has Been to Ensure That I Never Give Up

Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for his next film with actors Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan: My Biggest Challenge Has Been to Ensure That I Never Give Up
Image: Instagram/Hrithik Roshan
Loading...
Hrithik Roshan has been inspiring his 15.5 million Instagram followers with his work-out videos for a while now. Despite dealing with a thoracic slipped disc and a ligament tear in his right ankle since the last eight months, the 45-year-old actor hasn’t quit exercising and has found his way back to being fit.

Talking about his journey of recovery, he told Mid-Day, "I have faced various challenges over the years, whether it was being a physically weak child or the multiple injuries that I have sustained during film shoots. However, my biggest challenge has been to ensure that I never give up."



Interestingly, Roshan has now made himself fit enough to work out twice a day—cardio in the mornings and weight and functional training in the evenings. On his exercise regimen, he said, "I'm not a doctor or a physiotherapist, so I train by exploring and listening to my body. The primal movements of the HRX workout help in improving strength and agility. When I tried doing the painful movement at a slow pace, I realised that my pain was almost negligent. With these slow movement exercises, I could lift more and my pain-free range improved eventually."



However, Roshan says more than looking good, he uses his body as a tool to help him play his characters to the best of his capacity. "As an actor, I can't retain a uniform physicality. Imbibing the physical aspects of a character is as important as understanding the emotional aspects. I turned skinny to play Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya (2003), and put on weight for Super 30 and Guzaarish (2010). I enjoy the process of getting into characters," he said.

On the professional front, he is currently shooting for his next film with actors Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.



View this post on Instagram

1st september 2018. . Behind the scenes. . Rehabilitating and re conditioning my body has taken almost 10 months now. And I’m still in the process. . Torn right ankle ligaments and a sprained left plus a thorasic slip disc. As if one wasn’t enough. . My coordination was incredibly messed up. I’d say jump and my body wouldn’t listen. Couldn’t load the feet or my spine. Needless to say i was losing muscle mass and gaining unwanted weight by the day. Couldn’t do any cardio or weights. Only thing I could control so as to not fall off the grid completely was my diet. Not eating the stuff I liked frustrated me further. . I’v been sharing a few clips here from that journey. ZmR’s with light weights, band work plus whole lot of other techniques I discovered. The most important being writing down each day’s progress. I’d aim to do 1 more than yesterday. . I hope it helps those who are currently in pain or injured. My rehab and conditioning has been frustratingly slow, after 3 months of a lot of effort and very little results, i was plagued with self doubt and a part of me wanted to quit. . But there is magic in consistency. . Trust it. And keep going. . All the best! . @swapneelhazare @kuldeepshashi #keepgoing #bethebestversionofyourself #nevergiveup #keepdiscovering #keepcreating #onelife

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on





Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram