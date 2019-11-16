Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hrithik Roshan: My Mother Watched Super 30 9 times in Theatre

Hrithik Roshan, who played math wiz and tutor Anand Kumar is 'Super 30', finally celebrated the success of the film. The actor also revealed how his mother watched the film nine times in the theatre.

IANS

November 16, 2019
Hrithik Roshan: My Mother Watched Super 30 9 times in Theatre
Image: Twitter

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and math wiz Anand Kumar finally found time to get together to celebrate the success of the film Super 30. The biopic released in July, has Hrithik playing out the life of Anand Kumar.

"It was a delightful evening. My mother has watched super 30 nine times in the theatres but never got the chance to meet Anand sir and his brother Pranav personally. Yesterday, we all sat and reminisced about the tough journey of 'Super 30' with smiles and laughter. Incidents and interactions that were devastating while shooting today seemed to make us laugh in victory. Good conversations over a good meal is the best way to celebrate anything and that's what we did yesterday," said Hrithik, who is basking in the glory of consecutive box-office successes Super 30 and War this year.

Read: War Actress Vaani Kapoor Deletes Pic Wearing 'Ram' Printed Top

Said Anand Kumar, "I am very grateful for Hrithik Roshan and the whole team of Super 30 for bringing this story to the public. He is as amazing as a person as he is an actor, and I wouldn't have anyone else to play the role. After that, seeing him in War was mesmerising. The way he switched roles was shocking, to say the least."

Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

