Hrithik Roshan Nails Dheeme Dheeme Challenge with Kartik Aaryan, Watch Video

The Dheeme Dheeme song from Kartik Aaryan's latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh is becoming all the more famous after several celebrities are dancing to the song and posting the video of the same on social media. Recently, Hrithik Roshan, who is one of the best dancers in the Indian cinema, danced to the song with Kartik Aaryan at the recently-held Star Screen Awards 2019 and the video is creating buzz on social media.

In the viral video, Hrithik is seen inviting Kartik on stage to dance with him and soon the song Dheeme Dheeme stars to play. Kartik starts with the signature step and Hrithik quickly catches the step and matches with him.

If you have not watched the video yet, here it is:

In another video, Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone is seen dancing with Kartik on Dheeme Dheeme song in the award show.

It is not the first time when Deepika and Kartik danced to Dheeme Dheeme. Earlier, Deepika requested Kartik to teach her the hook step of the song so that she could participate in the #Dheemdheemechallenge. A few days ago, both the actors were captured dancing to the song at the Mumbai airport.

Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar are sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh that has hit the big screens on December 6 this year. The film has managed to earn Rs 59.02 crore since release.

