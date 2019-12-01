Take the pledge to vote

Hrithik Roshan on How His Kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan Deal with Paparazzi

Hrithik Roshan says that his two kids know that the photographers are just doing their job. The actor is enjoying the success of his two releases 'Super 30' and 'War'.

News18.com

Updated:December 1, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
Even though actors and actresses are usually prepared for the fame and fan following that might come their way, the same cannot be said for their children.

Star kids are often exposed to a lot of attention from people as well as paparazzi in person as well as on social media. While some kids are often disturbed or troubled by this attention, the same cannot be said for Hrithik Roshan's sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Coming from the renowned Roshan family of actors, film and music directors the two kids have their own fair share of dealing with paparazzi as well. Nevertheless, father, Hrithik has prepared them for it. Speaking to HT he said, "I’ve had a chat with my kids about it so that they know that the photographers are just doing their job. There have been no issues so far with my boys, so I have no complaints. But I can only speak for myself."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has had a successful year. He was seen playing mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30. The film was well-received by audiences and even did well on the financial front. After this, he was seen going toe to toe with Tiger Shroff in War. The film broke numerous records and has emerged as the year's highest-grossing film as well as the highest opening film of 2019 yet.

Although very little is known of his upcoming projects, but Hrithik had recently revealed that his father Rakesh, who underwent treatment for cancer, was feeling better and had resumed work on the script for Krrish 4 and 5.

