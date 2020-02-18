English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Hrithik Roshan on One Thing He Learned from His Dad Rakesh Roshan

Image courtesy: Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram

The 'Krrish' actor shared about the advise shared by his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan while working with other directors. The father-son have worked together in various blockbusters 'Koi Mil Gaya,' 'Krrish' and others.

  IANS
  February 18, 2020, 10:38 AM IST
Actor Hrithik Roshan has opened up about what his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, told him he should keep in mind while working with different directors. The father-son duo has worked together the blockbusters "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai", "Koi Mil Gaya", "Krrish" and "Krrish 3" as director and actor.

"People often ask, 'you work with different directors'. My father said that 'you must have four things -- mutual respect, a strong head, courage and tolerance'. My responsibility lies till choosing the director. After that, I have to only listen (to the director)," said Hrithik, who has worked with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Karan Johar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Siddharth Anand among others.

Is there a dream role? "There is no favourite dream role in my life. My favourite is what I do," he replied.

On his "closest character", he said: "My life has two characters each on two ends that are closest -- 'Super 30' and 'Koi Mil Gaya' on one end and 'War' and 'Dhoom 2' at the other end."

