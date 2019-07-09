Hrithik Roshan on Sister Sunaina's Allegations: Religion is Not Even a Thing in My Family

Much has been said and written about Sunaina Roshan and her equation with her family, including her father and brother-- Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan, respectively.

While the Roshans had been tight-lipped about the matter, Sunaina had said she "was living in a hell" and that her family was making her life "unbearable". She also claimed that actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel were trying to help her get justice.

Now, Hrithik has finally broken his silence over the matter. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Hrithik said that it was "an internal, private and sensitive matter for me and my family".

"In didi’s current state, it would not be correct of me to speak about her. It is an unfortunate situation that probably many families are going through and are as helpless as we are, owing to stigmas and an incredibly weak medical infrastructure in this country for such cases," the actor said.

An intense love drama in India's premier Bollywood family recently caught the nation's attention when Sunaina claimed she was subjected to physical abuse by the Roshans for allegedly being in a relationship with a "Muslim guy".

When asked about the same, Hrithik said, "Religion is not even a thing in my family. It has never been discussed or been given importance whatsoever in my entire life. And I would like to believe that it is obvious to the world by now."

Sunaina and her alleged partner, Ruhail Amin, reportedly first met when he used to cover entertainment for a renowned media house. "We lost touch and reconnected through social media," he had previously told CNN-News18.

Ruhail said that while he has spoken to Sunaina's parents once, they were not happy about it. "They did not approve of our friendship," he said. "I also got to know that her parents put a security ring around her post our friendship, and when she told me about it my first reaction was of disbelief and later a good laugh."

