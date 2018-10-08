English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
Hrithik Roshan has broken his silence on allegations of sexual harassment against Super 30's director Vikas Bahl.
Image: Twitter/ A still from Super 30
Hrithik Roshan has broken his silence on allegations of sexual harassment against Super 30's director Vikas Bahl, saying it is "impossible" for him to work with any person "guilty of such grave misconduct".
"It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of 'Super 30' to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be," Roshan said in the statement shared on Twitter.
"This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up," he added.
Incidentally, Hrithik and Bahl united for Super 30, a film based on the real-life Anand Kumar, a teacher who tutors underprivileged students in Mathematics to help get them admission in the prestigious IITs. The film is scheduled to release on January 25.
Hrithik's statement came after the allegations against Bahl in Huffpost India, where a woman repeated her account of being molested by him. Later, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane issued a statement defending themselves for keeping mum on what happened at the sets of Phantom Films.
While Kashyap said his legal aide told him there was nothing he could do to fire Bahl from the company. Motwane said he was unaware of the incident until March 2017.
Also on Saturday, the four partners of the Phantom Films Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl, announced their decision to dissolve their joint banner without citing an explicit reason for the same.
October 8, 2018
