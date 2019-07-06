Hrithik Roshan Opens Up on Relationship With Ex-wife Sussanne Khan: Love Can't Turn into Hate

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were one of Bollywood’s favourite couples until they announced their split in 2013. The two may have parted ways after their divorce in 2014 but that has not affected their bond and mutual respect towards each other.

In fact, more often than not, the estranged couple is seen spending quality time together with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and has never let their separation come in the way of bringing up their children.

Speaking about his ex-wife in an interview to GQ magazine, Hrithik said, “It’s a beautiful relationship. With our kids, with us as friends, it’s all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can’t turn into hate. If it’s hate, it wasn’t love. The flipside of love... Is also love. Once you understand that, you’ll keep finding ways back into love.”

Hrithik is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Super 30, which is set to hit theatres on July 12. In the film, Hrithik will be seen playing the role of Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar, who coaches students from economically weaker sections for the entrance exams of the IITs. The film also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

Talking about what appealed to him in Super 30, Hrithik said, "I’m not a very good actor, I’m not the fittest guy. I’m the opposite of these things, so movies for me are a very difficult thing (to make). It takes a lot out of me to do the simplest things that other actors do instinctively. That’s why I need to find stories that fuel me to go through the entire process – to wake up at 6 o’clock, to take the aching back, knees, shoulders, the broken bones – and do what I do. Super 30 just hit it out of the park for me, especially the climax."

