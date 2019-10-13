Take the pledge to vote

Hrithik Roshan or Salman Khan, Who is Anushka Sharma Working With Next?

Farah Khan and Parbhudeva seem to interested in casting Anushka Sharma as they lead heroine opposite two big Bollywood stars. Read below to find more.

News18.com

October 13, 2019
Hrithik Roshan or Salman Khan, Who is Anushka Sharma Working With Next?
The remake of the 1982 movie Satte Pe Satta by Farah Khan has been in the buzz quite lately where she had been considering Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone. The latest development is that Hrithik and Anushka have been locked for the project.

According to the sources, while Hrithik had given his nod earlier, the choreographer-director Farah Khan has signed Anushka opposite him. The project is scheduled to go on the floors earlier next year and Farah is eyeing on a early 2021 release.

Buzz also is that Salman Khan is planning a reunion with her Sultan co-actress for his Eid 2020 release. A report in SpotboyE informs us that the actress has been approached for Salman Khan's film with Prabhudeva, while the director has locked onto the script of the film.

Read: Is Salman Khan's Eid 2020 Release 'Locked and Loaded'? Deets Inside

While any official statement is yet to be out from either the makers or the cast of both films, it will be interesting to see Hrithik and Anushka pairing up on the screen for the first time. Adding to it, the movie will be Anushka's comeback to the silver screen after she was last seen in the movie Zero (2018) and had taken a break from signing new projects. For now, all that needs to be done is to keep calm and wait for the big news.

Farah Khan and Prabhudeva are known for their entertaining content on screen and Anushka has done some mainstream films in her own style.

Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty's announcement of a collaboration earlier this year had created quite a buzz. While nothing is official, there were strong reports of it being the Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer. The action-comedy is a classic had already been remade in Kannada as Jaggu and in Marathi as Amhi Satpute.

