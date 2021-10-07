Hrithik Roshan Pens Open Letter to Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan: 'These Moments Are Makers of Your Tomorrow'

Amid Aryan Khan’s arrest in alleged connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan‘s son. The 23-year-old is currently in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody following his detention, and subsequent, arrest on October 3. Hrithik posted a picture of Aryan on his Instagram handle alongside a long note, advising him to ‘keep calm’ and ‘own everything you experience.’

His post read, “My dear Aryan, Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curveballs, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff… the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough… Mistakes, failings, victories, success… they’re all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’ve known you as a kid and I’ve known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience." (sic)

He continued, “They’re your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots… I promise you, It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man." (sic)

Earlier, Hrithik’s former wife Sussanne Khan came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son. Apart from her, several Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Pooja Bhatt and Suniel Seth had extended their support to Aryan and his family. Salman even visited SRK’s home Mannat, a day after Aryan’s detention. The superstar’s fans, too, rallied behind him and took to social media to extend support to the actor and his son.

The fans even came up with a resistance DP which has gone viral on Twitter. They are showing solidarity with Shah Rukh and his son Aryan by changing their Twitter DPs to a poster that reads ‘We are with you Aryan Khan’.

