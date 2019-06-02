Hrithik Roshan Plays with Noodles in China in Goofy Video, Unveils Super 30 Poster

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Hrithik Roshan Plays with Noodles in China in Goofy Video, Unveils Super 30 Poster
Hrithik Roshan is currently in China promoting his upcoming release 'Kaabil' in the East Asian nation. He also unveiled the theatrical poster of 'Super 30' recently.
Image of Hrithik Roshan and Super 30 poster
Loading...
Hrithik Roshan is currently in China, promoting Kaabil, set to to release locally on June 5. While in the country, Hrithik is taking in the local atmosphere and enjoying every bit of his time in the country. Giving a glimpse of his fun moments, the 45-year-old actor posted a goofy video on social media, where he can be seen learning how to make noodles from a local professional.
The side-by-side video has Hrithik first learning, through observation, the difficult art of noodle-making. Later he himself gets his hands on the dough and tries to replicate what he is taught by the chef. He seems to be doing a decent job out of it. See video here:
In another post, Hrithik also unveiled the poster of Super 30, his upcoming film set to release on July 12. With the poster release he also announced that the trailer will be out on June 4. Featuring Hrithik in the midst of falling rain, the still has kids running at the bottom. The theatrical poster sets the tone for the film, which will see him guiding underprivileged children to the doors of Indian Institute of Technology. Super 30 takes inspiration from the life of mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar.
Interacting with fans in China, Hrithik also spilled the beans on Super 30. He said, as quoted by timesofindia.com, "Super 30 is something that talks about the power and the value of education and teachers. And, I think that is another place where I think there is a similarity between China and India as both these countries give a lot of respect to teachers. The teachers form the top of the societal chain in both these worlds."
Read: #MeToo Charges Against Queen Director Vikas Bahl Dropped, Will Be Credited for Super 30
Follow @News18Movies for more
The side-by-side video has Hrithik first learning, through observation, the difficult art of noodle-making. Later he himself gets his hands on the dough and tries to replicate what he is taught by the chef. He seems to be doing a decent job out of it. See video here:
Indian man. With Chinese noodle. #KaabiIinChina pic.twitter.com/WBgaIw4LGi— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 1, 2019
In another post, Hrithik also unveiled the poster of Super 30, his upcoming film set to release on July 12. With the poster release he also announced that the trailer will be out on June 4. Featuring Hrithik in the midst of falling rain, the still has kids running at the bottom. The theatrical poster sets the tone for the film, which will see him guiding underprivileged children to the doors of Indian Institute of Technology. Super 30 takes inspiration from the life of mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar.
Haqdaar bano! #Super30Trailer coming on June 4.@mrunal0801 @nandishsandhu @TheAmitSadh @teacheranand @Shibasishsarkar #SajidNadiadwala @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @PicturesPVR @super30film @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/iVolaI8Unh— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 2, 2019
Interacting with fans in China, Hrithik also spilled the beans on Super 30. He said, as quoted by timesofindia.com, "Super 30 is something that talks about the power and the value of education and teachers. And, I think that is another place where I think there is a similarity between China and India as both these countries give a lot of respect to teachers. The teachers form the top of the societal chain in both these worlds."
Read: #MeToo Charges Against Queen Director Vikas Bahl Dropped, Will Be Credited for Super 30
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Worst Champions League Final Ever: Twitter Tears into Tottenham vs Liverpool Quality
- Sonam Kapoor Jumps to Sister's Defence After Katrina Kaif Points Out Janhvi Kapoor's 'Very Short Shorts'
- Sophie Turner's Parents Let Her do Game of Thrones Because They Thought it Wouldn't be Big
- Clay-rification Ahead: NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Caches of Muddy Soil
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results