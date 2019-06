Hrithik Roshan Plays with Noodles in China in Goofy Video, Unveils Super 30 Poster

Hrithik Roshan is currently in China, promoting Kaabil, set to to release locally on June 5. While in the country, Hrithik is taking in the local atmosphere and enjoying every bit of his time in the country. Giving a glimpse of his fun moments, the 45-year-old actor posted a goofy video on social media, where he can be seen learning how to make noodles from a local professional.The side-by-side video has Hrithik first learning, through observation, the difficult art of noodle-making. Later he himself gets his hands on the dough and tries to replicate what he is taught by the chef. He seems to be doing a decent job out of it. See video here:In another post, Hrithik also unveiled the poster of Super 30, his upcoming film set to release on July 12. With the poster release he also announced that the trailer will be out on June 4. Featuring Hrithik in the midst of falling rain, the still has kids running at the bottom. The theatrical poster sets the tone for the film, which will see him guiding underprivileged children to the doors of Indian Institute of Technology. Super 30 takes inspiration from the life of mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar.Interacting with fans in China, Hrithik also spilled the beans on Super 30. He said, as quoted by timesofindia.com , "Super 30 is something that talks about the power and the value of education and teachers. And, I think that is another place where I think there is a similarity between China and India as both these countries give a lot of respect to teachers. The teachers form the top of the societal chain in both these worlds."Read: #MeToo Charges Against Queen Director Vikas Bahl Dropped, Will Be Credited for Super 30 Follow @News18Movies for more