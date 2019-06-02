Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan Plays with Noodles in China in Goofy Video, Unveils Super 30 Poster

Hrithik Roshan is currently in China promoting his upcoming release 'Kaabil' in the East Asian nation. He also unveiled the theatrical poster of 'Super 30' recently.

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan Plays with Noodles in China in Goofy Video, Unveils Super 30 Poster
Image of Hrithik Roshan and Super 30 poster
Loading...
Hrithik Roshan is currently in China, promoting Kaabil, set to to release locally on June 5. While in the country, Hrithik is taking in the local atmosphere and enjoying every bit of his time in the country. Giving a glimpse of his fun moments, the 45-year-old actor posted a goofy video on social media, where he can be seen learning how to make noodles from a local professional.

The side-by-side video has Hrithik first learning, through observation, the difficult art of noodle-making. Later he himself gets his hands on the dough and tries to replicate what he is taught by the chef. He seems to be doing a decent job out of it. See video here:




In another post, Hrithik also unveiled the poster of Super 30, his upcoming film set to release on July 12. With the poster release he also announced that the trailer will be out on June 4. Featuring Hrithik in the midst of falling rain, the still has kids running at the bottom. The theatrical poster sets the tone for the film, which will see him guiding underprivileged children to the doors of Indian Institute of Technology. Super 30 takes inspiration from the life of mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar.




Interacting with fans in China, Hrithik also spilled the beans on Super 30. He said, as quoted by timesofindia.com, "Super 30 is something that talks about the power and the value of education and teachers. And, I think that is another place where I think there is a similarity between China and India as both these countries give a lot of respect to teachers. The teachers form the top of the societal chain in both these worlds."

Read: #MeToo Charges Against Queen Director Vikas Bahl Dropped, Will Be Credited for Super 30

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram