Hrithik Roshan Pokes Fun at Kunal Kapoor's Polka-dotted Shorts: 'Phek Do'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is a heartthrob for thousands of his fans. He often manages to impress fans with his acting chops along with his uber-cool dance moves and action skills. The actor is also really active on social media, sharing glimpses of his life with his 38.3 million followers. His sense of humour is also often reflected on his posts and stories. Recently, the actor took to Instagram stories to wish his close friends and actor Kunal Kapoor in his birthday. However, he did so by poking fun at his friend’s sartorial choices.

In the picture, Hrithik and Kunal were seen standing in athleisure atop a hill. Kunal can be wearing quirky golden polka-dotted shorts. Hrithik made fun of the shorts, captioning the picture, “Happy budday mere dost. Muskurate raho, jhilmilate raho. Aur yeh shorts phek do (Happy birthday my friends, keep smiling and throw away those shorts)."

Hrithik recently also grabbed headlines when he shared a series of video of himself dancing Garba on 80s Bollywood music including Janu Meri Jaan, Jimmy Ajaa and Pardesia. He captioned the post, “When bollywood hero suddenly hears 80’s music in gym."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik recently started shooting for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera. Apart from that he has Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline. Apart from that, he will also star in his father Rakesh Roshan’s Krishh 4.

