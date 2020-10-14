Hrithik Roshan Poses Goofy in This Throwback Pic with Sridevi

Sridevi may have for the heavenly abode in February 2018, but her loving memory is still fresh in the minds and hearts of her fans. The actress' throwback picture is doing the rounds on social media and shows her cutting cake and feeding it to kids. A more interesting thing here is how Hrithik Roshan, who is a child in the image, poses goofy and makes the moment a cherished one for fans and admirers.

In this pic from the past, Hrithik is seen lost in his own world as he makes faces while posing besides Sridevi. The late actress is seen dressed in a lavender coloured saree as she feeds cake to another girl child. Hrithik looks almost unrecognisable in this golden throwback moment.

Take a look.

Ok, this is too, too cute. @iHrithik @SrideviBKapoor during the making of Bhagwaan Daada. Not sure what #HrithikRoshan is doing there! BTW that's #Sridevi's younger sis #Srilatha on her right. Anyone know who else is in the pic? pic.twitter.com/AOhDyrvkHd — Sridevi (@SrideviKapoor) July 27, 2019

On the work front, Hrithik last featured in War (2019), which went on to become the highest grossing movie of the year at the box office. Now, he is reported to start work on Krrish 4, which is directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. Rumours suggest that Hrithik may also make his digital debut with a movie soon.