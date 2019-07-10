Hrithik Roshan Poses In Front of Super 30 Poster, Calls it 'Anand Hi Anand'
Hrithik Roshan's much-anticipated film 'Super 30,' alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Mrunal Thakur, releases on July 12.
Image of Hrithik Roshan, courtesy of Twitter
Hrithik Roshan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Super 30, in which he portrays the role of a teacher from Bihar. This is Hrithik's first film after 2017's Kaabil and is all set to release on July 12 in theatres. Hrithik is fervently promoting the film and was recently seen in a blissed out mood, while he posed besides himself as Anand Kumar, against a Super 30 poster. The image is also a subtle reminder of how Hrithik completely transformed himself for the role.
Resting against a wall that had Super 30 poster pasted on it, Hrithik can be seen in a state of great joy. He has his earphones plugged in, as he closes is eyes and rests in the moment. Dressed in a casual black T-shirt, navy blue jeans and a cap, Hrithik inspires with his calm and composed gesture. Hrithik captioned the post, "Anand aur Anand, #super30 #july12th (sic)."
Anand aur Anand..Bas आनंद hi आनंद ।..#super30 #july12th pic.twitter.com/paveCDE22Z— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 10, 2019
Earlier, during the promotions, the actor also performed the famous steps from his debut film's song Ek Pal Ka Jeena with the kids and the leading lady of Super 30, Mrunal Thakur. Hrithik is seen enthusiastically matching steps with the kids, who seem to remember the steps better than him.
For his new role, portraying mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30, the actor has shed a serious amount of weight. The mathematician's acclaimed Super 30 venture, in which he coaches a batch of 30 engineering aspirants from poor families free of cost every year, has sent 450 candidates to prestigious technical institutes across the country in the last 15 years including IITs.
Read: Hrithik Roshan Sits on the Floor at Super 30 Event, Fans Hail His Down To Earth Gesture
Also read: Mrunal Thakur Opens Up on Vikas Bahl Controversy Hampering Super 30’s Release
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actor Ram Kapoor Shocks Fans with Drastic Weight Loss Pictures On Instagram
- Beyoncé Releases New Single 'Spirit' From 'The Lion King: The Gift,' Celebrating African Diaspora
- Netflix's 'Sacred Games 2' Trailer Just Dropped, and the Memes are Already Up on the Internet
- Deepika Padukone Can't Stop Gushing About Ranveer Singh, Posts Another Loving Tribute
- There Are 1325 Android Apps That Steal Your Data, Even After You Say No; Fix Incoming With Android Q
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s