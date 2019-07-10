Take the pledge to vote

Hrithik Roshan Poses In Front of Super 30 Poster, Calls it 'Anand Hi Anand'

Hrithik Roshan's much-anticipated film 'Super 30,' alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Mrunal Thakur, releases on July 12.

Updated:July 10, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
Image of Hrithik Roshan, courtesy of Twitter
Hrithik Roshan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Super 30, in which he portrays the role of a teacher from Bihar. This is Hrithik's first film after 2017's Kaabil and is all set to release on July 12 in theatres. Hrithik is fervently promoting the film and was recently seen in a blissed out mood, while he posed besides himself as Anand Kumar, against a Super 30 poster. The image is also a subtle reminder of how Hrithik completely transformed himself for the role.

Resting against a wall that had Super 30 poster pasted on it, Hrithik can be seen in a state of great joy. He has his earphones plugged in, as he closes is eyes and rests in the moment. Dressed in a casual black T-shirt, navy blue jeans and a cap, Hrithik inspires with his calm and composed gesture. Hrithik captioned the post, "Anand aur Anand, #super30 #july12th (sic)."

Earlier, during the promotions, the actor also performed the famous steps from his debut film's song Ek Pal Ka Jeena with the kids and the leading lady of Super 30, Mrunal Thakur. Hrithik is seen enthusiastically matching steps with the kids, who seem to remember the steps better than him.

For his new role, portraying mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30, the actor has shed a serious amount of weight. The mathematician's acclaimed Super 30 venture, in which he coaches a batch of 30 engineering aspirants from poor families free of cost every year, has sent 450 candidates to prestigious technical institutes across the country in the last 15 years including IITs.

Read: Hrithik Roshan Sits on the Floor at Super 30 Event, Fans Hail His Down To Earth Gesture

Also read: Mrunal Thakur Opens Up on Vikas Bahl Controversy Hampering Super 30’s Release

